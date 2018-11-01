Simone Biles wins fourth all-around World Gymnastics Championships title

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Brilliant' Biles wins historic fourth world title

Simone Biles has become the first female gymnast to win four all-around World Championships titles with victory in Doha on Thursday.

The 21-year-old made some uncharacteristic slips on three of her four apparatus but still claimed gold.

She beat second-placed Mai Murakami, of Japan, by nearly two points, while reigning champion and fellow American Morgan Hurd took bronze.

Britain's Ellie Downie, 19, finished in 11th on her return to competition.

She missed last year's World Championships and the Commonwealth Games in April after two operations on her left ankle.

Biles helped the United States to an emphatic women's team victory earlier in the week.

She was admitted to hospital with a kidney stone on the eve of the event.