Simone Biles: Gymnast wins record 13th world title

Simone Biles has won three gold medals at this year's World Championships in Doha

American Simone Biles has become the first gymnast to win 13 world titles.

The 21-year-old won vault gold at the World Championships in Qatar.

It was Biles' third world title in this year's championships and she has now broken the all-time record set by Belarusian male gymnast Vitaly Scherbo in 1996.

On Thursday, Biles made history by becoming the first woman to pick up four all-around world titles after winning the team and all-around events.

She is also due to compete in the uneven bars final later on Friday, and two further apparatus finals on Saturday.

Biles had not competed internationally since the 2016 Olympics, then on the eve of the Championships she was admitted to hospital with a kidney stone.

In January the gymnast revealed she had been sexually abused by a former Team USA sports doctor.

This was Biles 17th World Championship medal overall and she is three shy of the all-time record of 20, held by Russia's Svetlana Khorkina.

The favourite for vault gold received a mark of 15.366 - ahead of Canada's Shallon Olsen and Mexico's Alexa Moreno.