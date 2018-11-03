Simone Biles: American wins record 14th gold at World Gymnastics Championships

Media playback is not supported on this device Simone Biles wins record 14th world title

Simone Biles won a record 14th world career title at the World Gymnastics Championships in Doha as she took gold in the individual floor exercise.

It was her fourth gold and sixth medal of the week in Qatar after earlier taking bronze in the beam final.

The American, 21, becomes the first gymnast in three decades to win a medal at each event in which she competed.

She also matches Svetlana Khorkina's women's record of 20 career World Championship medals.

Great Britain's Dominick Cunningham narrowly missed out on a medal when he finished fourth in the men's vault behind gold medallist Ri Se-gwang of North Korea.

Competing first of the eight finalists, Cunningham, 23, held a medal place until he was knocked into fourth by the final athlete, Russian Artur Dalaloyan.