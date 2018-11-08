GB trampoline trio target World Championship medals in Russia

Bryony Page (left) and Kat Driscoll are experienced Olympians for Great Britain

Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships Venue: St Petersburg, Russia Dates: 7-10 November

Trampoline trio Bryony Page, Kat Driscoll and Laura Gallagher will lead the medal hunt for Great Britain in the World Championships in St Petersburg.

They are members of an 18-strong GB team heading to Russia for the annual event, which doubles as tumbling's World Championships.

GB also have Kim Beattie and Kirsty Way, last year's silver medallists in the Dual Mini Trampoline, in the squad.

BBC Sport Online will live stream the last three days of the event.

Gallagher is aiming for a place in the World final after a third-place finish in a recent tournament in Portugal.

"They weren't perfect routines but I was more happy with how I controlled the mistakes," she said. "They weren't my absolute best routines but they still managed to put me in contention."

Great Britain's team in Russia

Discipline Men Women Individual Nathan Bailey, Luke Strong Kat Driscoll, Bryony Page, Laura Gallagher Tumbling William Breslin, Elliott Brown, Dominic Mensah, Kristof Willerton Shanice Davidson, Rachel Davies, Megan Kealey DMT Ryan Devine & Rhys Gray Kirsty Way & Kim Beattie, Beth Williamson & Caitlin O'Brien

Page took an Olympic silver medal in Rio two years ago and Driscoll has appeared in the last two Olympics, while Gallagher was British champion in 2017.

In the men's event, Rio Olympian Nathan Bailey has been drawn in the same qualifying group as British champion Luke Strong.

In the tumbling events, British champion Rachel Davies and last year's World bronze medallist Elliott Browne are GB's main medal prospects.

"Winning [the British title] has really motivated me to push hard in training," said Davies. "When I arrive at the World Championships I'll be even more prepared than I was for the British.

"I'm looking forward to getting back on the competition floor in Russia."