Ryan Devine: British trampoline champion misses out on final place at worlds

Belfast's British Double Mini-Trampoline champion Ryan Devine missed out on a finals spot at the World Championships as he finished 22nd.

Chasing a top-eight qualification spot in St Petersburg, Devine's score of 68.00 from his two effort was 4.70 outside the mark needed to progress.

The 17-year-old's British team-mate Rhys Gray qualified fifth with a score of 73.500.

Devine won the British title in September in his first senior event.

Russia's Mikhail Zalomin led the qualifiers for Friday's final with a total of 76.300.