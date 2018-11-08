Louis Smith: Olympic silver medallist retires from gymnastics aged 29

Smith won his second silver medal at the Rio Olympics of 2016

Two-time Olympic silver medallist Louis Smith has retired from gymnastics.

The 29-year-old represented Great Britain at three Olympic Games, also winning two bronze medals between 2008 and 2016.

He won three World Championship silver medals, two European golds and the 2006 Commonwealth Games pommel horse title.

"I had to make the difficult decision to hang up my leotard," said Smith, who in December 2012 was appointed MBE for services to gymnastics.

Smith, who was diagnosed with ADHD at the age of seven, says he had intended to return to gymnastics training for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, but changed his mind due to changes in qualification criteria and new "exciting opportunities".

"Gym has given me everything," he added. "It gave me the tools necessary to channel my ADHD throughout my childhood, and as I grew up through the sport, I quickly found a purpose in life, and it has made me the person I am today.

"From a young age it became my dream to compete at an Olympic Games and represent Great Britain, so to have had the opportunity to do that on three separate occasions, and bring home four Olympic medals in the process, is something I will forever cherish and for which I am eternally grateful."