Beth Tweddle: Former British gymnast to take legal action against makers of The Jump

Beth Tweddle took bronze in the uneven bars final at London 2012

Olympic bronze medal-winning gymnast Beth Tweddle is taking legal action against the makers of Channel 4's 'The Jump' after fracturing vertebrae on the reality show in 2016.

The 33-year-old had to undergo surgery on her neck and spinal cord after hitting a barrier on landing.

Tweddle's lawyer says the defendants involved in making The Jump have to date denied liability for the injuries.

In December, Tweddle announced she is pregnant with her first child.

"It's been a long journey and my recovery is still ongoing. I'm not sure I'll ever be 100% again," she said.

"The effects of my accident still interrupt my daily life and, aside from the severe physical injuries at the start, the hardest part of the recovery process has been the psychological element - dealing with and processing the whole accident and the aftermath of what happened.

"I said before that I don't want this accident to define me and I work hard every day to ensure that isn't the case.

"It's disappointing that we have had to seek court proceedings as we had hoped the makers of the programme might be willing to work with us to settle the case.

"I just want to make sure that there is full accountability for people involved in creating shows like this and to help prevent others having to go through what I have for the past three years."

Tweddle's lawyer, Demetrius Danas, said: "She has had to put many parts of her life and career on hold and, while Beth is making a good recovery, she still cannot do many of the things she previously could as an elite athlete and may never fully recover.

"Despite attempts to settle the legal case amicably, the defendants involved in making The Jump have so far denied any liability for her injuries and we have been left with no choice but to issue court proceedings as we seek to resolve the case."

BBC Sport has approached the makers of The Jump for comment.

Tweddle was the first female gymnast from Great Britain to win a medal at the European Championships, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She retired in August 2013 and starred in ITV's 'Dancing on Ice' before taking part in The Jump.