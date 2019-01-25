Amy Tinkler: Olympic bronze medallist to miss European Championships after third operation

Amy Tinkler took the bronze medal in Rio in 2016, behind the USA's Simone Biles and Alexandra Raisman

Olympic medallist Amy Tinkler says she is "absolutely gutted" to miss the European Gymnastics Championships in April after having further surgery.

The 19-year-old, who won bronze in the floor exercise at Rio 2016, tore ankle ligaments in March last year.

The Briton was forced to miss the 2018 Commonwealth Games, World and European Championships.

In a social media post she added that she is "very confident" about her recovery following surgery in Spain.

Alongside a photo in a hospital bed, Tinkler went on to detail the various procedures she has undergone over the past 10 months.

She had ligament reconstruction surgery in April 2018, then further surgery in October to remove scar tissue, before travelling to Madrid for a third operation last week.

She had hoped to return to action at the British Championships in March, but doctors in Spain discovered further problems with her ankle.

Despite the set-back, she has set her sights on a return to competition in 2019.

"I can't wait to start working hard on my rehab/training and be back out there performing again at the end of the year," she said.

The World Championships, which will be a key step for many athletes towards the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, take place in Stuttgart, Germany, between 4-13 October.