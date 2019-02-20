Nile Wilson to miss British Championships, World Cup and European Championships after surgery

Wilson won a team silver medal at the 2015 World Championships

Olympic medallist Nile Wilson will miss the British Championships, Gymnastics World Cup and European Championships after undergoing surgery.

Wilson, 23, has been treated for an ongoing neck issue which was causing arm pain, British Gymnastics say.

The British Championships begin on 14 March, followed by the World Cup on 23 March and the European Championships on 10 April.

"I'm feeling very, very positive," Wilson said.

"I'm recovering well from the surgery and focusing for the first two weeks on rest as I have a sore throat and a sore neck.

"Everything looks like it's gone well and, for me, it's all about remaining positive and then, when rested, focusing fully on my rehab going forward."

Wilson, who is from Leeds, won three gold medals at the Commonwealth Games in 2018 and also won bronze at the 2016 Olympics in Rio on the horizontal bar.

He also missed the European and World Championships last year with neck and finger injuries respectively.

Wilson's replacement for the World Cup will be announced on Thursday.