British Gymnastic Championships: Georgia-Mae Fenton and Ellie Downie among winners

Georgia-Mae Fenton
Georgia-Mae Fenton claimed gold on the uneven bars at the Commonwealth Games in 2018

Ellie Downie and Georgia-Mae Fenton won two titles apiece on the final day of the British Gymnastic Championships.

Downie, who won the all-around senior title on Saturday, notched further wins on the vault and floor in Liverpool.

Eighteen-year-old Fenton claimed senior titles on the uneven bars - the same discipline in which she won Commonwealth gold in 2018 - and beam.

Max Whitlock won the Masters pommel event while all-around champion James Hall took victory on the rings.

Whitlock won the senior pommel title on Saturday, which ensured he could compete in Sunday's Masters final.

Four-time Commonwealth champion Claudia Fragapane took silver behind Downie on the floor.

Fragapane struggled with injury in 2018 and subsequently missed the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast with a torn Achilles.

Amelie Morgan claimed two bronze medals in her first senior British Championships, finishing third in both the uneven bars and beam.

