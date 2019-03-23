Gymnastics World Cup: Joe Fraser close to medal as Nikita Nagornyy takes gold

Joe Fraser was competing in his home city

Great Britain's Joe Fraser missed out on a medal by half-a-point as Russia's Nikita Nagornyy took gold at the All-Around World Cup Series in Birmingham.

Fraser, 20, opened with 13.933 on the pommel horse and was in fourth position after three of the six disciplines.

An impressive high bar routine included three big releases to earn 13.900 and he finished on 83.265 overall.

Japan's Kazuma Kaya was third on 83.731, with China's Sun Wei second on 84.730 and Nagornyy first on 85.065.

"I have really enjoyed it," Fraser told BBC Sport. "My first major competition in Birmingham - my home city. After the pommel horse, which was tricky, it got easier and easier from there.

"It's my first All-Around World Cup so for me it was just about going through the routines and getting through to move on to the Europeans."

Fraser's Great Britain team-mate Jamie Lewis was only called up for what was his first senior international event in midweek and finished ninth overall, on 78.231.

The women's All-Around event begins at 18:30 GMT and can be watched on the BBC Sport website, with Great Britain's Ellie Downie in competition.