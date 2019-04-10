European Gymnastics Championships: Dom Cunningham injury overshadows men's qualification

Dom Cunningham claimed the gold medal in floor at the 2018 European Championships in Glasgow

Britain's men qualified for all seven finals at the European Championships in Poland but the success was overshadowed by injury to Dom Cunningham.

Joe Fraser and James Hall reached the individual all around final, with Hall also making the high bar cut.

Olympic champion Max Whitlock topped the pommel qualifying, while Courtney Tulloch and Brinn Bevan also have podium chances over the weekend.

Defending floor champion Cunningham landed awkwardly on his first vault.

The 23-year-old was taken away on a stretcher with his right leg in a splint and the extent of his injury is unclear - as is his ability to compete in the final on Saturday in Szczecin, for which he had qualified in fourth.

However, British Gymnastics said on Wednesday that Cunningham did not have to go to hospital for treatment.

As it stands, Britain's men have the chance to win nine medals over the seven events.

Whitlock will be hoping to recapture the pommel title after he was unable to take any major gold medals in 2018.

The 26 year-old posted a score of 15.033 to comfortably top the standings by almost half a point.

"I'm really happy with the score because there was a slight error in there as well," Whitlock told BBC Sport.

"Qualification is always the hardest, most nerve-wracking phase, and hopefully I can go into the final really confident."

Fraser scored a total of 83.097 over his six apparatus to qualify in sixth for the all around final, ahead of Hall in seventh with 82.798, with the top 24 gymnasts progressing to the final.

"I'm really really happy with that performance and there's lots of areas I can improve on as well," said Fraser.

"I was hoping for a final on parallel bars but I was a bit nervy so hopefully I can move forward and show what I can do in that all around final."

Hall's all around score was diluted by falls on parallel bars on floor - and after qualifying, he revealed he is being hampered by a back injury.

"I'm very pleased but I've been struggling for a long time with my back," he said.

"It's manageable but there are certain skills where it's complete agony.

"I've had it since Commonwealths and I've just had major after major.

"But this is the European Championships and I'll hopefully have a good rest afterwards."

Bevan's pommel score of 14.233 qualified him in third, while he was the last of eight qualifiers on parallel bars.

Two-time European medallist Tulloch snuck into the rings final in eighth with a difficult but ragged routine. He qualified sixth in the vault standings.

On Thursday, it is the turn of Britain's women to go through qualifying, with 2017 all around champion Ellie Downie, Amelie Morgan and Alice Kinsella competing on all four apparatus, and Claudia Fragapane doing floor.