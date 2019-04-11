European Gymnastics Championships: Claudia Fragapane qualifies for floor final

Claudia Fragapane won four gold medals at the 2014 Commonwealth Games

2019 European Gymnastics Championships Date: 10-14 April Venue: Szczecin, Poland Coverage: Watch live coverage of all of each of the event finals on BBC Two starting 12 April, as well as on the BBC Sport website and mobile app, with catch-up available through the BBC iPlayer. Full details click here.

Claudia Fragapane marked her return to major competition after a year out injured by posting the leading score on her way to the floor final at the European Gymnastics Championships.

Fellow Britons Alice Kinsella and Ellie Downie qualified third and fourth for Friday's women's all around final.

Amelie Morgan was fifth, but only two from any nation are allowed in a final.

Kinsella qualified for Sunday's floor and beam finals in Poland, while Downie topped vault to make Saturday's final.

Kinsella's solid performances across all four apparatus elevated her to a total of 54.429.

Her floor and beam routines in particular helped her outscore compatriots Downie (53.965) and Morgan (53.699).

"I'm super happy. Coming into the competition, I was more nervous than usual," Kinsella told BBC Sport.

"But by the time I got to my last piece on beam - my favourite - I wasn't nervous at all and did quite a good routine."

Downie, the defending all around champion from 2017, had a mixed round across her four apparatus, counting a step out on the floor and having some big wobbles on beam.

Inspired to try gymnastics? Find out how to get into gymnastics with our special guide.

In her first major competition since Achilles surgery, Fragapane gave an energetic floor routine to take her through to the final in first place.

GB women have six medal chances across the all around, beam, floor and vault finals.

"I was so nervous going out there and I felt a bit emotional after everything that happened last year," Fragapane told BBC Sport.

"I nailed all my tumbles so I'm really, really happy with my performance.

"I was really down last year, so to come back and do the same tumbles as 2017, I'm just really proud."

As top qualifier, Fragapane will be favourite to win her maiden European title, having previously won three silver medals.

"Hopefully I just go out there and enjoy myself, and hopefully get some more 10ths from extra jumps. Fingers crossed."