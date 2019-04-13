European Gymnastics Championships: Max Whitlock wins pommel gold, Ellie Downie wins bronze on vault

Media playback is not supported on this device European Gymnastics Championships: Max Whitlock wins pommel horse gold

Great Britain's Max Whitlock claimed the European pommel title to win his first major gold since 2017 in Szczecin, Poland on Saturday.

The 26-year-old, whose last major title came at the World Championships almost two years ago, claimed a comfortable victory with a score of 15.533.

Ellie Downie earlier won her second medal of the event with vault bronze.

The 19-year-old finished with a total of 14.316 - just 0.2 marks behind gold medallist Maria Paseka of Russia.

Downie's vault result marked her 10th career medal at European level.

Whitlock enjoyed an 18-month winning streak on the pommel after winning Olympic gold at the Rio Games in 2016.

However, twice in 2018 - first at the Commonwealth Games and then the World Championships - he was beaten to gold by virtue of his opponent's higher execution score.

Whitlock told BBC Sport that the victory was "a huge relief".

"With last year not going fully to plan, the pressure ramped up more and more," he said.

"I learned so much from last year and I need to start building on that, and I'm happy to prove that today."

Whitlock's compatriot Brinn Bevan was unable to make the pommel podium, placing sixth.