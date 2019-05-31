Rhys McClenaghan: Northern Irishman leads qualifiers into pommel final in Slovenia

Rhys McClenaghan stunned Max Whitlock to secure gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games

Northern Ireland gymnast Rhys McClenaghan led the qualifiers into the pommel horse final at the World Challenge Cup event in Slovenia.

The 2018 Commonwealth Games champion produced a score of 15.050 to progress to Saturday's final.

"Feels good to be rewarded for the improvement on my execution score. Also good to be scoring in the 15s again," said McClenaghan, 19, on Twitter.

He won silver in the event at the recent World Challenge Cup in China.

The Ireland team member's performance in China was his first competitive outing since the World Championships in Doha last October, when a shoulder injury led to him missing out on securing a place in the pommel horse final.

McClenaghan won pommel horse gold at the European Championships in 2018 but was unable to defend his title earlier this year as he continued his return to fitness.