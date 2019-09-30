World Gymnastics Championships: Watch live on the BBC
-
|Gymnastics World Championships
|Venue: Stuttgart, Germany Dates: 4-13 October
|Coverage: Watch live coverage on BBC One, BBC Two, Red Button, Connected TV, online & the BBC Sport app from 8 October.
The 49th World Gymnastics Championships are taking place in Stuttgart, Germany, from 4-13 October and the BBC will be showing the finals live on television and online.
The 10-day event will act as a key qualification event for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The top nine placed nations after qualifying (excluding those countries that finished in the top three at the 2018 World Championships) will book their team places in Tokyo.
It is expected 93 nations will be represented in Germany.
Max Whitlock won Great Britain's sole medal with a silver on the pommel horse in the 2018 Championships and the 26-year-old will form part of an experienced squad travelling to Germany.
It could be a record-breaking Championships for American superstar Simone Biles as she tries to break Vitaly Scherbo's record of 23 world medals.
You can follow all the action from the Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle across BBC One, BBC Two, Red Button, Connected TVs and the BBC iPlayer, as well as the BBC Sport website and mobile app.
Great Britain squad
Women's team: Ellie Downie, Becky Downie, Taeja James, Alice Kinsella & Georgia-Mae Fenton
Men's team: Joe Fraser, Dom Cunningham, James Hall, Max Whitlock & Giarnni Regini-Morgan
BBC coverage times
Times are BST and subject to late changes.
Tuesday, 8 October
Women's team final
13:30-16:15 - live coverage - BBC Two
Wednesday, 9 October
Men's team final
13:30-16:15 - live coverage - BBC Two
Thursday, 10 October
Women's all-around final
14:45-18:00 - live coverage - BBC Two
Friday, 11 October
Men's all-around final
14:45-18:00 - live coverage - BBC Two
17:55-18:30 - live coverage - BBC Red Button
14:45-18:30 - uninterrupted coverage - Connected TV and online
Saturday, 12 October
Day one of apparatus finals - men's floor, pommel horse and rings. Women's vault and uneven bars
14:45-16:30 - live coverage - BBC One
16:30-19:00 - live coverage - BBC Two
14:45-19:00 - uninterrupted coverage - Connected TV and online
Sunday, 13 October
Day two of apparatus finals - men's vault, parallel bars and high bar. Women's beam and floor
11:30-16:00 - live coverage - BBC Two
National and regional variations
National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible. Please check your local listings for more detailed information.
Catch-up
You can view all our TV and Red Button broadcasts as well as listen to our radio sports programming on the BBC iPlayer.
Live guide and event notifications
Visit our live guide for direct links to all our live sporting coverage, while BBC Sport app users can also set event reminders so they never miss a moment of their favourite sports.