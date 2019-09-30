Rhys McClenaghan: Irish gymnast says he feels 'like a million bucks' ahead of World Championships

Rhys McClenaghan can secure Olympic qualification at the World Championships this week

Irish gymnast Rhys McClenaghan says he 'feels like a million bucks' after overcoming the mental challenge of recovering from shoulder surgery.

The Newtownards man, 20, is targeting gold at this week's World Championships in Stuttgart 12 months after the injury led to an early exit in Doha.

But having used that setback as an opportunity to reinvent himself, he is more confident than ever.

"My mindset has flipped completely," said the Commonwealth gold medallist.

"I haven't had a more positive programme going into competitions. It's showing in the routines.

"I just can't wait to go out there and showcase it on the world stage."

McClenaghan won gold at the European Championships in 2018

McClenaghan will take to the men's pommel horse event at the World Championships knowing that a medal will secure automatic qualification for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Last year, a shoulder injury in training led to a surprise early exit from the Worlds after falling twice in the qualifying competition in Doha.

However, having 'recreated' his gymnastics following a month-long layoff after shoulder surgery last November, the 2018 European champion feels as though he's ready to win world gold.

And scoring a personal best to win the World Challenge Cup in Slovenia in June has only bolstered his confidence.

"It was really tough," McClenaghan said when asked about being away from the gym during his injury.

"Coming out of surgery, I had a month of not doing gymnastics and not doing exercises because I couldn't and that was the longest time off from exercise I've had since I was six years old.

Media playback is not supported on this device Rhys McClenaghan says shoulder problem hampered his World Championships preparations

"That was challenging, mentally and physically. I could see myself losing muscles mass.

"We saw the injury as an opportunity to recreate my gymnastics and that's exactly what we've done.

"We've really focused on execution and that's what other gymnasts in the world don't have.

"We've been focusing so much on execution to showcase that at the World Championships and essentially get a world record score."

McClenaghan starts his bid for World Championships gold in Sunday's qualification session, hoping to be one of the eight who make the pommel final.