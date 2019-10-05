World Championships: Simone Biles has two new moves named after her & reaches six finals

The 22-year-old already has two skills named after her - both called The Biles

Gymnastics World Championships Venue: Stuttgart, Germany Dates: 4-13 October Coverage: Watch live coverage on BBC One, BBC Two, Red Button, Connected TV, online & the BBC Sport app from 8 October.

Simone Biles performed two original skills in qualifying as she made all six women's finals at the Gymnastics World Championships in Stuttgart.

The American became the first woman to complete a triple-double move on floor and then a double-double dismount on beam as she totalled a massive 59.432.

The moves will be named after the 22-year-old in the gymnastics code of points.

Biles' score helped USA's women top qualifying for Tuesday's team final.

Should Biles win four medals she would become the most decorated gymnast in World Championships history.

That would take her one above Vitaly Scherbo of Belarus, who won 23 world medals throughout the 1990s.

Great Britain's women will also take their place in team final despite a mixed qualifying performance.

Britain counted falls on bars and beam but progress as the seventh of eight finalists - with other nations, including Japan and Brazil, enduring difficult evenings and missing out.

Britain's placing in the top 12 nations also guarantees their participation at next year's Tokyo Olympics.

As well as the team event, Briton Alice Kinsella reached the individual all-around final in 14th place.

Ellie Downie qualified fourth best for the vault final, while her elder sister Becky was fifth into the uneven bars final.