World Gymnastics Championships: McClenaghan faces qualifying wait in Stuttgart

Rhys McClenaghan scored 15.200 in his pommel horse routine in qualification at the World Gymnastics Championships but has to wait to see if he makes Saturday's final.

The 20-year-old was in the first of eight qualifying groups and won't know his fate until Monday evening.

McClenaghan currently leads ahead of last year's world bronze medalist Lee Chih-kai from Chinese Taipei.

The top eight will qualify for the final in Stuttgart.

The world title last year in Doha was won by China's Xiao Ruoteng with a score of 15.166, so McClenaghan's qualifying score looks set to be enough to make the final.

The Newtownards gymnast's personal best score was set in the World Challenge Cup event in Slovenia in June of 15.450.

In 2018, McClenaghan won the Commonwealth Games title with 15.100 and the European title with a score of 15.300.

However a shoulder injury, which would put him out of action for six months, scuppered any chance of a World Championship title last year.

In terms of Olympic qualification, McClenaghan must reach the final, where three places are available for gymnasts from countries not qualified for Tokyo in the team event.