Simone Biles: American equals World Championships record with 23rd medal

Biles wins vault gold as GB's Ellie Downie takes bronze

Simone Biles equalled the record held by Vitaly Scherbo as she claimed her 23rd World Gymnastics Championships medal with gold on the vault.

Her 17th gold medal came after another fantastic display by the 22-year-old American in Stuttgart.

She can break Scherbo's record when she competes in the uneven bars final later today.

Great Britain's Ellie Downie took the bronze medal, with America's Jade Carey claiming silver.