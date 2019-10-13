Simone Biles: Gymnast wins record 24th World Championships medal

Simone Biles has won team, all-around, vault and beam gold at the 2019 World Championships

Simone Biles became the most decorated gymnast in World Championships history by winning her 24th medal with gold on the balance beam.

The American, 22, claimed her 18th gold to surpass the overall medal record held by Vitaly Scherbo.

She put in another sublime display to win her fourth gold of these championships with a score of 15.066 in Stuttgart, Germany.

China's Liu Tingting and Li Shijia took silver and bronze respectively.

Biles has the chance to extend her record when she goes in the floor final later on Sunday.

Having won four gold medals and one bronze at Rio 2016, Biles now has 29 combined world championship and Olympic medals, four short of the record held by Scherbo who represented the Soviet Union, the Commonwealth of Independent States and Belarus in the 1990s.