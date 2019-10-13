World Gymnastics Championships: Joe Fraser wins Britain's first parallel bars gold

Media playback is not supported on this device GB's Fraser wins shock gold on parallel bars

Britain's Joe Fraser won his first World Gymnastics Championships gold medal with victory in the men's parallel bars.

It is the first time a British gymnast has ever won a medal in the discipline.

Fraser, the youngest competitor in the event at 20 years old, recorded a score of 15.000 in Stuttgart, Germany to secure his maiden world medal.

Turkey's Onder Ahmet took silver with 14.983 and Japan's Kaya Kazuma claimed bronze with 14.966.

Fraser claims Britain's second gold medal of the championships after Max Whitlock regained his pommel horse title on Saturday.

It takes Britain's total medal tally to four, after Becky Downie claimed the silver on the uneven bars and younger sister Ellie took the bronze medal on the vault.