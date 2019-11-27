Trampoline World Championships: Bryony Page aiming for medal & Olympic place for GB

Bryony Page won World Cup bronze on her return to international competition in July 2018

Trampoline World Championships Venue: Tokyo, Japan Dates: Thursday, 28 November - Sunday, 1 December

Bryony Page hopes to claim her first individual world medal - as well as qualify Great Britain's women an Olympic place - at this weekend's Trampoline World Championships in Japan.

Despite winning silver at her first Olympics in 2016, individual medals at other major championships have thus far escaped her.

"If I perform my best, I can reach the final and press for that medal I'd really like to obtain," Page told BBC Sport.

"I've finished fourth before at the World and European Championships so I'm definitely going to go out there and push for it."

The Trampoline World Championships, in 2020 Olympic host city Tokyo, represents the first chance for countries to qualify athletes for next summer's Games.

Trampolinists who make a final will qualify a maximum of one quota place for their nation.

In the build-up to the event, Page has enjoyed a good season on the World Cup circuit where she is currently ranked fourth.

If she does not reach the world final, she would have another route to the Olympics by being among the top 14 eligible athletes in the World Cup standings.

The 28-year-old's fine form comes in spite of her having missed the 2017 and 2018 seasons following ankle surgery.

"I've had to fast-track myself up to the standard where I want to be," said Page.

Bryony Page became the first British woman to win an Olympic trampoline medal by claiming silver in Rio

"But I feel like I'm in a better place than I was this time in the last cycle ahead of the Rio Olympics. I feel a lot more confident in myself, the competitions have gone much better and I'm more consistent.

"So, now I want to raise my game a little bit more from making finals to pushing for medals."

Page's success at the Rio Games came as a surprise given that it was her first Olympics and also that the lead-up to the Games had been arduous.

"I found the qualifying process for Rio realty tough - mentally and physically," she added.

"I think at the moment I'm enjoying it a lot more and feeling more confident is a massive part of that.

"It's the experience that I've gained and being able to overcome obstacles like the injury, but also my technical knowledge has improved."

As well as Page, Britain's Kat Driscoll, Laura Gallagher and Isabelle Songhurst will also be aiming to reach the individual women's final.

On the men's side, 17 year-old Andrew Stamp is the sole representative going in his first senior World Championships.

Luke Strong, Nathan Bailey and Corey Walkes were also named to compete but have since withdrawn through injury.