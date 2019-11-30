Trampoline World Championships: Laura Gallagher secures GB place at Tokyo 2020

Laura Gallagher will compete in Sunday's Trampoline World Championship final

Trampoline, Tumbling and DMT World Championships, Tokyo Venue: Ariake Gymnastics Centre Date: 28 Nov- 1 Dec Coverage: Live coverage on Red Button, iPlayer & BBC Sport Website Full schedule and results (external site)

Laura Gallagher has secured Britain a quota place at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics by reaching the final of the Trampoline World Championships.

In tumbling, Shanice Davidson retained her world silver medal, while Megan Kealy won bronze.

Gallagher finished third in her semi-final with a score of 55.350 to reach Sunday's final in Tokyo.

"My thoughts weren't on Olympic qualifying," said Gallagher. "It really hasn't all sunk in yet."

Olympic silver medallist Bryony Page missed out on the final as she finished in 15th. She is well placed in the World Cup Series, which is another qualifying route to Tokyo 2020 and a chance to ensure two female gymnasts compete in trampolining for Team GB next summer.