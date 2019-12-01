Britain's Elliott Browne wins silver at Trampoline, Tumbling and DMT World Championships

Elliott ended his first pass on for 38.000 and his second, a much higher difficulty, on 39.200 giving him a final score of 77.200

Great Britain's Elliott Browne has won silver in tumbling at the World Championships in Tokyo.

Laura Gallagher, who has already qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, finished the trampoline individual final in 5th.

Browne finished with a score of 77.200 following both disciplines to see him retain the silver medal.

"I went into the final open minded - my focus was to complete my two routines and stay on my feet," Browne said.

"I've got even more to offer, of course I'm really happy with retaining the silver but I'm always pushing and will be doing everything I can to chase the gold next time."

Making his senior debut, Jaydon Paddock finished fifth in the tumbling while Kim Beattie and Kirsty Way, who won silver in the team trampoline event earlier in the competition, finished sixth and seventh respectively.