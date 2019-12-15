Rhys McClenaghan: NI gymnast named Young Sportsperson of the Year at RTE Awards

Rhys McClenaghan collected World Championship bronze after finishing third in the pommel horse

Northern Ireland gymnast Rhys McClenaghan has been named Young Sportsperson of the Year for the second time in a row at the RTE Sports Awards.

McClenaghan created history this year as he became the first Irish gymnast to win a medal at the World Championships, claiming bronze in the pommel horse.

The 20-year-old also booked a place at the 2020 Olympic Games by qualifying for the final earlier in the week.

Shane Lowry, who won The Open at Royal Portrush, won Sportsperson of the Year.

Lowry became the fifth Irish player to lift the Claret Jug and also secured his first tournament in three and a half years with victory in the Abu Dhabi Championship at the start of 2019.

In 2018, Newtownards gymnast McClenaghan won the Commonwealth Games title and the European crown.

This year, in addition to his world medal in Stuttgart in October, he took gold on the pommel horse at the World Challenge Cup in Slovenia.

Dublin's GAA team, who created history by winning five All-Ireland football titles in succession, were named Team of the Year.

Jim Gavin, who stepped down as manager after guiding the Dubs to seven Sam Maguire successes in seven years, was Manager of the Year.

Olympic 5000m silver-medallist and former World 5000m champion Sonia O'Sullivan received the Hall of Fame Award.

Rhys McClenaghan is through to the pommel horse final at the World Gymnastics Championships in Stuttgart.

The County Down gymnast's mark of 15.200 has also earned him a place at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

After two days of qualifying, the 20-year-old's score was only bettered by Great Britain's Olympic champion Max Whitlock who set the top score of 15.266.

McClenaghan becomes the first Irish gymnast to reach a world final.

Both himself and Whitlock, who is a two-time world champion, were well ahead of the other seven qualifiers in advancing to Saturday's final.

There were three Olympic places available for gymnasts who reached the final but were from a country not already qualified for Tokyo in the team competition.

In the end only two of those spots were claimed by McClenaghan (Ireland) and Cyril Tommasone from France.

McClenaghan's personal best score was set in the World Challenge Cup event in Slovenia in June of 15.450.

In 2018, the Newtownards gymnast won the Commonwealth Games title with 15.000 and the European title with a score of 15.300.

However a shoulder injury, which put him out of action for six months, scuppered any chance of a World Championship title last year.

Last year's world title was won by China's Xiao Ruoteng in Doha with a score of 15.166.

