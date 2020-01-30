USA Gymnastics offers $215m to athletes abused by Larry Nassar

Larry Nassar was sentenced to up to 300 years in prison in 2018

USA Gymnastics has announced a plan to pay a $215m (£164m) settlement to the group of athletes abused by former national team doctor Larry Nassar.

Nassar was sentenced to up to 300 years in jail in 2018 after more than 265 women accused him of sexual abuse.

Later in the year, USA Gymnastics filed for bankruptcy in order to be able to resolve claims made by athletes.

Athletes have now been asked to vote on whether to accept the settlement or pursue their own lawsuits.

If they accept the settlement, the insurers for Twistars, a Michigan-based gymnastics club where athletes said Nassar abused them, will also contribute an additional $2.1m (£1.6m) to the settlement amount.

"It has always been our goal to reach a consensual settlement agreement with all of our creditors through the bankruptcy process." said Li Li Leung, president and chief executive of USA Gymnastics.

"While we do not yet have an agreement with the committee representing the survivors, we still hope to reach an agreement."

USA Gymnastics will come out of bankruptcy if the planned settlement is confirmed.

In May 2018, Michigan State University agreed to pay $500m (£371m) to gymnasts who were abused Nassar.