Nia Dennis wows everyone with amazing Beyonce gymnastics routine

Nia Dennis scored a 9.975 for her routine on Sunday

Will somebody hurry up and crown Nia Dennis the queen of gymnastics, already?

Because, wow.

The 21-year-old University of California gymnast blew everybody away with an outstanding routine on Sunday - also her birthday.

Close to perfect marks, she scored an impressive 9.975 for the routine which she performed to a medley of classic Beyonce tunes.

And if you've not seen this, you really must:

That hand-crown at the end!

In the past few days, the video has gone viral, with more than a million views on Twitter alone.

But many people in the comments started pointed out there was something wrong.

...she didn't get a 10.

It's a definite 10 from us.

Nia isn't the first UCLA gymnast to take over the internet, you might remember Katelyn Ohashi - who also made gymnastics look 'easy'.

In January, last year, she went super-viral after a video of her "perfect 10" floor routine was posted online by the college - it has since been viewed more than 90 million times.

Media playback is not supported on this device Why is viral sensation Ohashi not an elite gymnast?

Ohashi has now retired from gymnastics but we are looking forward to what the future has in store for Dennis.