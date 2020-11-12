Last updated on .From the section Gymnastics

It's time for me to step aside -outgoing British Gymnastics chief

British Gymnastics has appointed Alastair Marks as interim chief executive from January 2021.

Current chief executive Jane Allen will retire in December, despite an ongoing investigation into allegations of mistreatment of gymnasts.

Marks previously held senior roles at the Lawn Tennis Association and Rugby Football Union.

"The organisation needs stability in the short term," British Gymnastics chair Mike Darcey said.

Marks has been a non-executive board director at British Gymnastics since 2018.

An independent review into mistreatment allegations began in August.