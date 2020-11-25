Last updated on .From the section Gymnastics

British Gymnastics has set up an independent complaints process to oversee allegations of mistreatment by athletes.

The organisation had already begun an independent review in the summer following gymnasts' complaints.

"We have a duty of care to our members," said British Gymnastics chair Mike Darcey.

The new process will "provide an independent means of addressing those concerns raised," he added.

An independent QC, Christopher Quinlan, has been appointed to lead it.

"Under this process, all decisions about the management and outcome of those complaints will be made by an independent person, or an independent panel," British Gymnastics said.

Arbitration body Sport Resolutions will also be involved.

Many complaints were made via special helplines that were set up with the British Athletes Commission (BAC) and NSPCC.

Having an independent body to assess those complaints should "give confidence to those gymnasts who chose to raise their concerns in this way", Darcey added.

The helplines took complaints between 6 July and 9 October, and they are the ones that will be looked into by the independent process.

Vicki Aggar, the chair of British Athletes Commission, said the announcement of an independent complaints process was "a welcome step forward and the BAC will now support individuals who chose to submit a complaint through this process".

The independent review already under way is being overseen by Anne Whyte QC and is known as the Whyte Review.