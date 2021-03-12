Last updated on .From the section Gymnastics

Daniel Purvis is one of the gymnasts to have represented Scotland at major events

Scottish Gymnastics' safeguarding procedures must be improved, a review of the organisation has found.

An external investigation began after a concern was raised in early July and an independent review was commissioned.

Safeguarding consultants and former sports people led the investigation.

"The review identifies areas where improvements are required, not least in terms of culture, and the need for more to be done to embed safeguarding throughout the organisation," it said. external-link

"The review has found that although many at Scottish Gymnastics believe well-being must come first, that culture is not necessarily translating to practice on the ground, nor is it pronounced overtly enough in the strategy, documentation, and processes."