Double Olympic champion Max Whitlock returns to action for Great Britain at the European Gymnastics Championships in Basel, Switzerland, from 21-25 June.

The 28-year-old will compete for the first time since winning pommel horse gold at the World Championships in October 2019.

You can watch live coverage of the finals from Friday on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

There will also be programmes on BBC Two showing live action and highlights.

Also among those selected in the British squad are 2019 parallel bars world champion Joe Fraser and 2019 European beam champion Alice Kinsella.

Gymnasts who finish in the top two in the all-around competition will qualify for this summer's Tokyo Olympics, although those who competed at the 2019 World Championships are not eligible to qualify this way.

Schedule and BBC coverage

All times shown are BST. All network coverage is available to watch on BBC iPlayer and online.

Wednesday 21 April

Women's qualification (including all-around and individual apparatus).

Thursday 22 April

Men's qualification (including all-around and individual apparatus).

Friday 23 April

12:20-19:00 - uninterrupted live coverage on BBC iPlayer, website and app of the women's and men's all-around finals.

Saturday 24 April

12:00-13:30 - highlights on BBC Two of both all-around finals plus live coverage of the men's floor final.

12:20-14:30 - uninterrupted live coverage on BBC iPlayer, website and app of the women's vault and uneven bars finals, plus men's floor, pommel horse and rings finals.

Sunday 25 April

09:00-10:00 - highlights on BBC Two of Saturday's other four apparatus finals.

11:50-15:05 - uninterrupted live coverage on BBC iPlayer, website and app of the women's beam and floor apparatus finals, plus the men's vault, parallel bars and high bar apparatus finals.

18:00-19:00 - highlights on BBC Two of Sunday's apparatus finals.

