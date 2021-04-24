Last updated on .From the section Gymnastics

McClenaghan was favourite to take home a second European gold having qualified in first

Rhys McClenaghan missed out on a pommel horse medal at the European Championships after a mistake forced him to dismount in the final.

The Newtownards native, representing Ireland, was favourite to take home the gold but finished fifth with a score of 13.566.

The 2018 European champion had topped Friday's qualifying in Basel.

Armenian Artur Davtyan claimed gold while Great Britain's Joe Fraser scored 14.066 to take an impressive bronze.

After a number of rivals, including Russia's David Belyavskiy, had dismounted the stage appeared set for McClenaghan to claim his second European gold as the last of eight finalists to take centre stage.

He appeared well on his way with an impressive opening to the routine, but came off in a late twist to surrender his medal hopes.

McClenaghan, who last competed before these championships in October 2019, is harbouring medal aspirations at this summer's Tokyo Olympics.