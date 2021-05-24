Last updated on .From the section Gymnastics

Max Whitlock won Olympic gold in the floor exercise and pommel horse in Rio in 2016

Double Olympic champion Max Whitlock will lead Great Britain's four-man artistic gymnastics team at this summer's Games in Tokyo.

The 28-year-old, who won double gold in Rio in 2016, will be competing in his third Olympics.

He is joined by world parallel bars champion Joe Fraser, British all-around champion James Hall and 2021 European medallist Giarnni Regini-Moran.

"To think this will be my third Olympic Games is very surreal," said Whitlock.

James Hall (left), Joe Fraser (middle) and Giarnni Regini-Moran (right) are also on the men's team

"We have a great team and I'm really looking forward to going to Tokyo.

"Sport is something that is so powerful when it comes to bringing people together, creating conversations and bringing out people's passions. I'm hoping this will be an event to do just that at a time when I believe we have never wanted it more."

The women's team announcement has been pushed back to the start of June to provide a further qualification opportunity to Becky Downie, who missed the final trials following the tragic death of her brother earlier in May.