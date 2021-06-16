Last updated on .From the section Gymnastics

Luke Strong overcame multiple injuries throughout his 11-year professional career

Former British champion Luke Strong has announced his retirement from trampolining.

The 27-year-old said a long-term ankle injury has forced his decision, and "living in constant pain" affected his mental health.

Strong win European bronze in 2014, becoming the first British senior medallist at the competition for more than two decades.

"I thought I'd do trampoline until I was, like 85," he said.

"But now feels like the right time to announce my retirement," said the Liverpool-born gymnast.

Strong overcame a horrific injury in 2009. His coach, Jay Scouler said doctors at the time were considering amputating his left leg, but he returned to the sport a year later to take bronze at the British championships.

Strong said an ongoing ankle injury has made it difficult to train on a trampoline for two years

"I was told by [the GB] performance director that I would never make it to senior level in the sport and I didn't have what it takes to be a professional athlete," he said.

"So it feels great to be sat here today with five British titles and numerous European, World Cup and World Championship medals, which is something I am so proud of!"