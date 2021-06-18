Last updated on .From the section Gymnastics

It's time for me to step aside - former British Gymnastics chief Jane Allen speaking in October 2020

New British Gymnastics chief executive Sarah Powell says she is "under no illusions about the scale of change needed" to improve the culture at the organisation.

Her predecessor Jane Allen retired in December amid accusations of mistreatment of gymnasts at all levels of the sport.

An investigation into allegations of abuse at British Gymnastics is ongoing.

Powell, the current Sport Wales CEO, will start her new role on 4 October.

"There are well publicised challenges facing the sport at the moment," said Powell.

"I am under no illusions about the scale of change needed to create a culture where gymnasts, parents, coaches, supporters and the many other stakeholders who really care about the sport, know that their views, experiences and ideas really matter to British Gymnastics.

"I am committed to listening to and working with the wider gymnastics community to better understand how we can all work together to create an environment where gymnastics is a fun and enjoyable experience for all ages and abilities."