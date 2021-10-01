Last updated on .From the section Gymnastics

Former Wales Commonwealth Games team member Andy Tombs is to join British Gymnastics (BG) as its executive director of sport.

Tombs' appointment was made by incoming BG chief executive Sarah Powell.

Powell, who has left her role as Sport Wales chief executive to join BG, has said she is "under no illusions about the scale of change needed" to improve the culture at the organisation.

She and Tombs begin their new roles on Monday, 4 October.

In a statement external-link BG spelled out Tombs' responsibilities, including "driving collaborative change across the sport from participation to performance, education and events programmes, as well as leading the technical committees and working with the CEO and board on international relations".