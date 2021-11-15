Last updated on .From the section Gymnastics

Page routine helps GB women to trampoline silver

Double Olympic medallist Bryony Page heads a 23-strong British team at the 2021 Trampoline, Tumbling and DMT World Championships.

Taking place in Baku, Azerbaijan from Thursday to Sunday, BBC Sport has live coverage of all the finals across the Red Button, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

Page, 30, was part of the British trampoline team that won silver at the 2019 World Championships in Tokyo.

Britain's tumbling gymnasts will defend the men's and women's team titles they won in Japan.

Gold medallists Megan Kealy and Shanice Davidson, who also won individual silver and bronze in 2019, feature in the women's team, while Kristof Willerton, Elliott Browne and Jaydon Paddock all return to contest the men's competition.

Ruth Shevelan and Bethany Williamson will be looking to follow up the silver they won in the double mini trampoline team event in 2019.

BBC coverage

All times are GMT and subject to change.

Friday, 19 November

12:55-17:00 - live on BBC iPlayer, Red Button and the BBC Sport website & app

Men's and women's tumbling team finals, men's and women's DMT team finals, men's and women's trampoline team finals

Saturday, 20 November

12:55-15:35 - live on BBC iPlayer, Red Button and the BBC Sport website & app

Men's and women's synchronized trampoline finals, women's tumbling final, men's DMT final

Sunday, 21 November

09:55-14:50 - live on BBC iPlayer, Red Button and the BBC Sport website & app

Men's and women's individual trampoline finals, women's DMT final, men's tumbling final, all-around team final

