Great Britain's Bryony Page has won the individual world trampoline title at the Trampoline, Tumbling and DMT Championships in Baku.

Page, 30, won with a score of 56.235, beating China's Cao Yunzhu (55.815), and Russia's Iana Lebedeva (55.8).

It is the two-time Olympic medallist's first individual title at the event, having won team gold in 2013.

Page partnered Louise Brownsey in the women's synchro as Great Britain took the bronze in the all-around final.

Earlier at the championships, Britain's Megan Kealy was crowned the world tumbling champion, winning the title by a full mark, with a score of 67.8.

The British men's team took silver as the tumbling defending champions were pipped to another title by Russia, and in the women's team competition, the team came back from lying fourth after the first pass to claim the bronze medal.