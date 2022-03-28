Last updated on .From the section Gymnastics

Canadian coaches have been the subject of multiple complaints and arrests for various forms of emotional, physical and sexual abuse

A group of more than 70 current and former gymnasts has called for an independent investigation into "toxic culture and abusive practices" within Canadian gymnastics.

A letter was sent to Sport Canada's director general Vicki Walker on Monday, saying multiple complaints have been made against Canadian coaches.

It added that the fear of retribution prevented the group from speaking out.

"We can no longer sit in silence," the group said in the letter.

"We are coming forward with our experiences of abuse, neglect and discrimination in hopes of forcing change.

"We ask Sport Canada to take action to ensure the next generation of Canadian gymnasts is not subject to the physical and psychological trauma that we have had to endure."

According to the letter sent to Sport Canada, there have been multiple complaints and arrests for various forms of emotional, physical and sexual abuse, and that the subject of the complaints have been Canadian coaches, many of whom worked with minors.

"We know that there are many more examples of harm that have not yet come to light, and we know that abusive behaviours continue in gyms across this country today," the letter added.

"The current board and CEO of GymCan (Gymnastics Canada) have failed to address these issues and have failed to earn the trust and confidence of athletes. Their inability to adequately respond to ongoing systemic abuse, mistreatment and discrimination is troubling."

Gymnastics Canada did not immediately respond when asked to comment on the letter.

The claims come four years after former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar was jailed for more than 300 years after abusing at least 265 women.