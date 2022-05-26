Last updated on .From the section Gymnastics

Amanda Reddin competed at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles

British Gymnastics' head national coach Amanda Reddin has stepped down from the position with immediate effect.

In 2020, Reddin temporarily stepped aside while an investigation into claims about her conduct took place.

The claims were not upheld and her suspension was lifted, but another independent investigation is ongoing into "further historical complaints".

British Gymnastics said it has been "mutually agreed" she will leave her role with the women's artistic team.

"British Gymnastics recognises Amanda's commitment to gymnastics and the time she has dedicated to the sport," it said in a statement.

It added that "Amanda has, and continues to fully cooperate with all investigations".

In August 2020, Olympic medallist Amy Tinkler said part of a formal complaint she made to the governing body related to her "experiences" with Reddin.

That followed two other gymnasts making allegations of mistreatment by Reddin, including accusations of physical mistreatment.

Rio 2016 Olympian Ruby Harrold said Reddin presided over a "culture of fear" at British Gymnastics camps in Lilleshall.

Reddin "completely refuted" the claims.

A wider independent investigation into allegations of abuse within British gymnastics is ongoing, after a number of current and former gymnasts alleged mistreatment at all levels of the sport in 2020.

The final report of the independent review, led by Anne Whyte QC and co-commissioned by Sport England and UK Sport, is due to be published imminently.

Abuse in gymnastics - what's the background?

Since July 2020, BBC Sport has revealed a series of stories of former and current gymnasts alleging mistreatment at all levels of the sport - including Olympic medal-winning gymnasts Tinkler and Nile Wilson, plus Olympians Becky and Ellie Downie.

As well as the ongoing independent review - which received information from almost 400 people - British Gymnastics is also the subject of a legal claim raised by 37 former athletes who say they were victims of alleged systemic physical and psychological abuse.

A support helpline set up for gymnasts by the British Athletes Commission and the NSPCC received more than 120 calls in its first five weeks.

In August 2020, Reddin stepped aside while an investigation into claims about her conduct took place, while a number of coaches were suspended.

A year later, British Gymnastics chairman Mike Darcey apologised to the gymnastics community for failing to act on allegations of mistreatment within the sport.

The governing body's former chief executive, Jane Allen, retired in December 2020 despite the ongoing investigation. Her successor, Sarah Powell, said she was "under no illusions about the scale of change needed" to improve the culture at the organisation.

If you have been affected by issues raised in this article, there is information and support available on BBC Action Line.