Last updated on .From the section Gymnastics

McClenaghan won Northern Ireland's sole gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games

Gymnast Rhys McClenaghan has been told he will not be permitted to defend his pommel horse gold medal at this summer's Commonwealth Games.

A ruling by the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has determined that McClenaghan, Eamon Montgomery and Ewan McAteer cannot compete for Northern Ireland.

Commonwealth Games NI described the decision as "reprehensible" and will challenge the ruling, which it says has been made because the gymnasts represent Ireland in FIG events.

Olympic finalist McClenaghan, from Newtownards in County Down, won Northern Ireland's only gold at the 2018 Games on the Gold Coast, where Lisburn's McAteer also competed.

The three gymnasts were informed of the ruling on Thursday afternoon.

"The FIG appear to have completely disregarded the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement and the unique situation pertaining to Northern Ireland. They are out of step with all of our other member sports," said Commonwealth Games NI.

"All three athletes were born in Northern Ireland, and have parents born in Northern Ireland, but yet they have been told that they are ineligible to compete for Northern Ireland.

"This is apparently because they compete routinely for Ireland at FIG tournaments. Northern Ireland does not take part in such tournaments.

"Historically, Team NI at all Commonwealth Games has included athletes across a range of sports who have chosen to represent either IRL or GBR at European Championships, World Championships and Olympic Games.

"We even have athletes within the same sport who have chosen different international performance pathways. This has always been respected and adds to the inclusive nature of Team NI at Commonwealth Games."

The FIG and the Commonwealth Games Federation have been approached for comment.