Close menu

Great Britain win men's European trampolining team bronze, Bryony Page tops individual qualifying

Last updated on .From the section Gymnastics

Bryony Page with her bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics
Bryony Page won Olympic bronze in Tokyo last year, to add to her silver from Rio 2016

Great Britain won a bronze medal on day two of the Trampoline, Tumbling and DMT European Championships in Italy.

Zak Perzamanos, Rhys Northover, Andrew Stamp and Tyler Cole-Dyer came third in the men's team final behind winners France and Portugal.

Earlier, Stamp posted the top score in qualifying for the individual final.

Current world champion and two-time Olympic medallist Bryony Page was the women's top qualifier, with team-mate Isabelle Songhurst next best.

Britain won gold in both the junior boys and girls team events on the opening day.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured