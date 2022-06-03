Last updated on .From the section Gymnastics

Great Britain have won seven medals so far at the European Championships

Great Britain won four medals - including two golds - on the third day of the Trampoline European Championships in Rimini.

The men's tumbling and women's double-mini trampoline (DMT) teams claimed top prize within minutes of each other.

There was more success as the women's tumbling team won silver after being edged out by France in a tight final.

And a young British men's DMT team won bronze behind Spain and Belgium.

Former world champion Kristof Willerton of the men's tumbling team said: "We've come a long way as a team. We've had a lot of ups and downs over the last year to get here.

"We came into the final as underdogs after qualifying, so it was expected we'd have to fight, and for us to go out and hit the best we could do was a great feeling."

Kirsty Way, whose five points secured gold for the women's DMT team, added: "I think that's probably the most nervous I've been in a team final.

"I just knew I had to land it and there was a chance of a gold medal being on our shoulders. The whole team smashed it."