Page won silver at the 2016 Rio Olympics and bronze in Tokyo last year

Bryony Page and Kirsty Way won gold on a medal-packed final day for Great Britain at the Trampoline European Championships in Rimini, Italy.

Page's success in the individual final means the double Olympic medallist is now European and world champion.

It is Page's second gold of the Championships, having won the synchronised trampoline with Izzy Songhurst on Saturday.

Way won gold in the women's individual double-mini trampoline (DMT).

There was also a silver for Megan Kealy and bronze for Megan Surman in the women's individual tumbling final, while Lewis Gosling earned silver in the men's individual DMT final.

GB also won four medals on Friday, including two golds.