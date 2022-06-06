Last updated on .From the section Gymnastics

Frank Baines was inspired to return to gymnastics by seeing his old team-mates training

Gymnast Frank Baines will appear at a third Commonwealth Games for Scotland after coming out of retirement.

Baines, 26, is one of seven named in Team Scotland's gymnastics squad for this summer's event in Birmingham.

Shannon Archer, Hamish Carter, Pavel Karnejenko, Cameron Lynn and David Weir have also been selected for the artistic competition due to start next month.

Louise Christie has been selected for the rhythmic event.

Baines won silver at Glasgow 2014 and bronze four years later with Carter and Weir on Australia's Gold Coast.

Archer returns for a second Games while it will be a debut for Christie, Karnejenko and Lynn.

"When lockdown restrictions were lifted in 2020, I was seeing the guys I'd been to Australia with getting back into training and I realised how much I missed being part of that team," Baines said.

"My shoulders have probably got one more Games in them so I wanted to take another crack at it.

And Archer added: "The Gold Coast experience was incredible, and I was so close to a medal in certain apparatus so I really wanted to give it another go and see what I can deliver."