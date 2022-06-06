Last updated on .From the section Gymnastics

Molly McKenna won gold for Team GB at the European Championships in Rimini

Molly McKenna has become the first female Northern Ireland gymnast to win a European Championships gold medal in her discipline and age category.

The 15-year-old from Randalstown produced a "faultless" performance in the DMT Junior section in Italy.

It earned the Team GB teenager a huge score of 25.100 in the final.

"To win a gold medal at the European Championships was really special and to stand on the podium was amazing - it was a lot of fun," she said.

Team GB teammate Jessica Cinnamond secured silver with Sweden's Tuva Stjaernborg taking the bronze medal.

The St Benedict's College pupil, who is a member of Antrim Phoenix DMT ((Double Mini Trampoline) and Trampoline Club, will hope for more success at the World Championships later this year.

"I'd like to thank everyone who has supported me and helped me get to where I am," added McKenna.

"The European Championships were a lot of fun, a fantastic experience and hopefully I can keep it going."