As well as four Commonwealth gold medals, Claudia Fragapane has won two world bronze and three European silver medals

Four-time Commonwealth champion Claudia Fragapane will represent Team England at this summer's Birmingham Games.

In 2014, a 16-year-old Fragapane became the first Englishwoman to win four golds at one Commonwealth Games but she missed the 2018 edition due to injury.

Three-time Olympic champion Max Whitlock will not compete and will instead offer analysis on BBC TV.

Olympic medallists Jennifer and Jessica Gadirova will miss the Games to focus on August's European Championships.

The European Championships offer an opportunity to qualify for October's World Championships, which will take place in Liverpool.

Fragapane said of her Commonwealths return: "It feels absolutely amazing to be back competing for Team England eight years later. Coming into Birmingham 2022 I just really want to enjoy myself."

Georgia-Mae Fenton and Courtney Tulloch are set to defend their gymnastics titles after being named in a team of 13.

Reigning bars champion Fenton and rings and team gold medallist Tulloch are joined by former world champion Joe Fraser.

Fraser's fellow Tokyo Olympians James Hall and Giarnni Regini-Moran will compete too.

Olympic bronze medallist Alice Kinsella will be in Birmingham and Kelly Simm will compete at her third Commonwealth Games.

Ondine Achampong and Jake Jarman will make their debut in the event, as will rhythmic gymnasts Marfa Ekimova, Alice Leaper and Saffron Severn.

The gymnastics events will take place at Arena Birmingham from 29 July to 6 August.

Team England gymnasts

Artistic - women: Ondine Achampong, Georgia-Mae Fenton, Claudia Fragapane, Alice Kinsella, Kelly Simm.

Artistic - men: Joe Fraser, James Hall, Jake Jarman, Giarnni Regini-Moran, Courtney Tulloch.

Rhythmic: Marfa Ekimova, Alice Leaper, Saffron Severn.