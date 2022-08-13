Last updated on .From the section Gymnastics

Great Britain's Alice Kinsella has won two silver medals at the 2022 European Championships

The European Championships Munich 2022 Hosts: Munich Dates: 11-21 August

Great Britain won the women's team silver in gymnastics at the European Championships as Italy took gold.

The GB team of Jennifer and Jessica Gadirova, Alice Kinsella, Ondine Achampong and Georgia-Mae Fenton finished with a total score of 161.164 after four apparatus in Munich.

Italy led throughout and claimed first place with their score of 165.163.

Germany won their first ever team medal, holding on for an emotional bronze in their home arena.

Britain had beaten the Italians to bronze at last year's Olympics with a team featuring the Gadirova twins and Kinsella.

In Munich, the team medal was the second silver of the championships for Kinsella, who finished second in the all-around event after claiming two golds at the Commonwealth Games.