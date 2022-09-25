Last updated on .From the section Gymnastics

Eamon Montgomery won a bronze medal at the World Cup event in Baku in April

Northern Ireland gymnasts Rhys McClenaghan and Eamon Montgomery clinched gold medals for Ireland at the World Challenge Cup in Paris.

McClenaghan returned to form after his Commonwealth Games and European Championship disappointment as he dominated the pommel horse final.

Belfast man Montgomery won the floor final at the Paris 2024 Olympic venue.

Montgomery was first to go and posted 14.250 which not even Olympic champion Artem Dolgopyat could better.

It's Montgomery's second World Cup medal this year after winning bronze in the Apparatus World Cup event in Baku.

After topping qualification with a score of 15.000, Newtownard man McClenaghan went even better in the final scoring 15.100 and was well ahead of his closest challenger Nariman Kurbanov from Kazakhstan who scored 14.450.

It was quite the bounce back for McClenaghan after he failed to qualify for the European Championships final in Munich last month and bodes well for his World Championships challenge in Liverpool at the end of October.